City of Albuquerque sees slight uptick in graffiti vandalism

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re seeing more tagging around town, you’re not alone. The city of Albuquerque said it’s seeing a slight uptick in graffiti the past couple of months but not because of people being home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s just the time of the year where we do see a normal kind of increase,” said Matthew Whelan, Director of the city’s Solid Waste Management. “Once it starts getting warmer in the evenings, and it’s not as cold, we do tend to see a slight uptick because more people are out.”

The intersection of I-40 and Carlisle Blvd and the skate park at North Domingo Baca Park are some of the spots that got hit hard recently. There were also more than a dozen reports of graffiti on the city’s 311 page in one day. The city said it’s seen about 20 more calls in the past two months than in January and February. While it’s seeing an uptick now, Solid Waste said the issue is getting better.

“Overall, the last few years, graffiti has been decreasing every year,” said Whelan. According to Solid Waste, it cleaned up about 60,000 sites in 2018 and only 37,000 in 2019. So far this year, it’s cleaned up about 25,000 sites.

The crews clean up quickly. Most reported graffiti is cleaned up within 48 hours of getting reported. Solid Waste has 18 crews working throughout the city to clean up graffiti, all of whom are still working during the pandemic. The city encourages people to report any type of tagging or vandalism to its 311 page.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources