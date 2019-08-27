City of Albuquerque seeks to hire bus drivers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is hoping to fill dozens of bus driver positions. Thursday, August 29, the city will hose a job fair looking to hire around 70 bus drivers.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, this comes as the city works to fix a shortage in the department. The Albuquerque Rapid Transit is funded to have 270 drivers, but it currently has 206 drivers and three in training.

The job fair is in the basement of City Hall from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, go online to cabq.gov/jobfair.