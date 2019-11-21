City of Albuquerque seeking partnership with local agencies on multi-use soccer facility, ‘Gateway Center’ for homeless

ALBUQUERQUE,N.M. (KRQE)- On Thursday, the City of Albuquerque announced it has started to seek partnerships with several local organizations on two projects including the multi-use soccer facility as well as a housing and services center for the homeless.

The city says they have contacted several groups in this initial process including Bernalillo County, Albuquerque Public Schools, the University of New Mexico, New Mexico Activities Association, New Mexico United, Mesa Del Sol, and Bernalillo Area state legislators. The organizations were asked to collaborate with them in several areas of the projects such as construction and support.

According to the City of Albuquerque, the multi-use soccer practice facility would serve as a practice field for New Mexico United and would also be used by high school, college, and possibly other community teams for events and tournaments. Albuquerque City Council recently approved a Lodgers’s Tax package that includes $3.5 million for the development of the facility.

The Gateway Center is expected to serve as a central location that will connect individuals with services including permanent housing, behavioral health services, and additional resources. The facility will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The design of the Center is expected in early 2020 while construction is planned to begin in early 2021.