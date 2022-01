ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is looking to hire more 911 operators and dispatchers. Right now they are short seven operators and 12 dispatchers.

The Albuquerque Police Department says the Emergency Operations Center does everything it can to avoid staffing shortages. To help fill those positions, they’ve increased pay by $2 an hour for both positions. With a state certification, the pay for both positions increases by another $2 an hour.