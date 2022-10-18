ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is rolling out a new plan to help revitalize downtown. The “Downtown Forward” plan has seven strategies to help create a safer and more vibrant downtown.

Some of those strategies include; $500,000 in funding to help reopen downtown stores, adding more housing in downtown, having more police officers on duty and visible and ramping up cleaning efforts in the area. The city says it is also looking to host more community events downtown to encourage people to check out the area.