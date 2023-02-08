ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is looking for the public’s input when it comes to local internet access. The city’s broadband office is rolling out a new survey to help learn about how residents access and use the internet.

The city says broadband internet is important for residents because it provides them with opportunities for services, education and jobs. City officials say the goal of the survey is to better understand local internet usage and to help them identify gaps in access. The survey is available online through March 16.