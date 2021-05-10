City of Albuquerque resources highlighted during Mental Health Awareness Month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The City of Albuquerque is highlighting its PATH program designed to help support people facing substance abuse issues. The Providing Addiction Treatment and Health or PATH program offers vouchers for addiction treatment to those who can’t afford it.

“Substance abuse is a widespread issues in our city and accessing treatment can feel impossible for people who don’t have insurance to cover the cost,” said Mayor Tim Keller in a press release. “I want to remind anyone who is facing the choice between getting help and paying for rent or food that the PATH program is here for you.”

According to a press release from the City of Albuquerque, the City relaunched the PATH program following the mayor’s proclamation that declared May Mental Health Month. Short videos that highlight the program can be seen on the City’s Family and Community Services’ Facebook and Twitter accounts.

The City is also working on launching its Albuquerque Community Safety Department. That will give a nonpolice response to calls where someone needs mental health or substance abuse help.

The City reports that ACS will include trained professionals such as social workers, housing and homelessness specialists, violence prevention, and diversion program experts. The department provides 911 dispatch with an option where a community safety response is more appropriate than a firefighter, paramedic, or armed police officer.

For additional information on PATH, visit cabq.gov/thepath. Requirements are in place in order to be eligible for a voucher, however, anyone in need of treatment can reach out to service providers funded by the City and will offer next steps.

Anyone experiencing an immediate crisis or thoughts of suicide is encouraged to immediately reach out to the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-784-2433 or the USA National Crisis Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.