City of Albuquerque reports moderate air quality Tuesday

A hazy sunrise is seen in Albuquerque on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (Erica Meyer/KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque reports that the air quality is moderate on Tuesday, Oct 6. As of 7 a.m., the Air Quality Index is 97 and is attributed to particulate matter.

Index numbers between 51 to 100 are considered moderate and unusually sensitive people are encouraged to consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. Wednesday’s air quality is also expected to moderate.

AirNow reports that moderate air quality is acceptable, however, there may be a risk for some people especially those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution. Particulate matter is described by AirNow as a mixture of solid particles and liquid droplets found in the air.

Hazy skies in New Mexico are attributed to wildfires burning in the western region of the United States and Colorado.

An official AirNow U.S. Air Quality Index map for New Mexico on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, shows moderate air quality. (AirNow)

