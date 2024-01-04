ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday, the city of Albuquerque is reminding people of resources available to the homeless population and other needing shelter from the cold temperatures.

Officials say people can take advantage of the 24-hour shelters. “We don’t want any loss of life to individuals so it’s important to know that we do have that available,” said Director of Health, Housing and Homelessness Gilbert Ramirez.

Buses will be available to transport anyone in need to the westside emergency shelter. The Albuquerque Community Safety Department will be offering an overnight transportation van for anyone that needs a ride to a shelter. The number to request transportation is (505) 549-0044.