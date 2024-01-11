ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A newly updated report from the city shows recent efforts to boost the local economy and highlights some key initiatives for 2024. The full report can be found at this link.

“While we welcome businesses of all sizes and types, small businesses are the backbone of our

economy and the focus of my administration. We recognize that the success of entrepreneurs can mean the difference between a thriving city and a stagnant one,” Mayor Tim Keller wrote in the report.

The report details some of the key efforts the city has undertaken in recent years. That includes upgrading the Albuquerque Sunport, which opens the door for local concessions, and investments in the film industry, like transforming the Rail Yards into a “media academy.”

Moving forward, the city is planning on focusing on partnerships with companies like Maxeon Solar Technologies, a company promising 1,800 jobs. The city is also looking at new possibilities that technology such as Web3 (a new form of the internet that is built on blockchain technology) could provide, the report notes.