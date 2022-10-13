ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque says it is taking steps to close homeownership gaps in the city. Wednesday, the city released its housing equity needs assessment report.

The report finds the deepest homeownership disparities are among Native American and African American households. The study looked at data for mortgage denial rates, home values, relative housing wealth by race and how those divides could worsen without intervention.

The report also finds that while there are high ownership rates among Hispanic residents, their home values are below that of Caucasian owners. Officials say the study will help them take steps to close those gaps.