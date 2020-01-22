City of Albuquerque releases annual ‘Citizen Satisfaction Survey’ results

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city released the results of its annual “Citizen Satisfaction Survey.” Not surprisingly, an issue at the top of people’s minds is crime.

About a third of the roughly 600 responders said Albuquerque has become a worse place to live in the last year, and about half of those people cited the crime rate. Of those surveyed, 48% said quality of life has stayed about the same, and 19% said it has gotten better.

In regards to another hot-button topic, the majority said they believe the city is doing a poor job addressing homelessness. Meanwhile, the biggest chunk of responses (27%) said the city’s new homeless shelter should be built downtown.

The survey also asked where to put the New Mexico United Soccer Stadium. “Near UNM” was the overwhelming response. To see the full survey results, click here.