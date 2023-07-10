ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has released the 3rd Annual State Partnership report. The annual State Partnerships reports show how the City of Albuquerque relies on as well as supports our city’s nonprofit organizations.

In the annual State Partnerships report for the Fiscal year 2022 over $81 million was allocated to more than 200 unique organizations. These include 11 departments that coordinate more than 300 partnerships. The funding which supports these projects come from the City General Funds, City Council sponsorships, state and federal agencies and foundations. With the large number of nonprofits throughout the city works with, these organizations contribute more than $300 million in economic impact. For more information, visit cabq.gov.