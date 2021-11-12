City of Albuquerque recognizes four locals for their community service

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is recognizing four people for their service to the community. Bailey McCullough, a domestic violence advocate at the Albuquerque Police Department received the One Albuquerque Award. McCullough and her team work with victims to break the cycle of domestic violence.

The Mayor also recognized Animal Welfare Volunteer Stacey George, Parks and Recreation Volunteer Bob Wilson, and Patricia Chavez, who works on the city’s volunteer board. She was recently inducted into the Silver Horizon’s Senior Hall of Fame.