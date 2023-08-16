ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque has been recognized for its energy and cost-saving initiatives. The city is receiving an international award for energy management from the Association of Energy Engineers. Albuquerque has saved energy and costs for over the past 5 years mostly in part to the Balanced Resource Acquisition Information Network also known as BRAIN.

The system notes overconsumption, underperformance, and outliers in real-time notifications to city staff. The city said this award showed the progress Albuquerque has made to become an international leader in sustainability.