City of Albuquerque receives input from over 2K residents during chief search

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque reports that it has spent the last two months collecting input from the community through virtual input sessions to help in the selection of the next chief of police at the Albuquerque Police Department. During the search, the City states that it has held over 45 community input sessions and received over 2,200 responses to the online survey.

“We are grateful that so many folks in our community have shared their insights for what they would like to see in the next chief,” said Chief of Staff Mike Puelle in a press release. “Building trust with our community while continuing the fight against violent crime will continue to be major priorities as we select someone to move the department forward.”

Specialist Herb Crosby was brought on to assist with the search process. Crosby strived to invite resident to weigh in on the selection to find an individual who was ready to face the department’s challenges while also remaining in step with the community according to a City of Albuquerque press release.

Community members shared thoughts on values, skills, and characteristics they’d like to see in the chief during input sessions and also offered potential interview questions for the candidates. The City reports that input from the survey and the virtual sessions is being compiled and will be released to the public as the search moves on to its next phase.

