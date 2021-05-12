City of Albuquerque receives $100K Our Town Grant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A $100,000 grant will help support a revitalization project along Albuquerque’s railroad. The city was recently awarded the fund from the National Endowment for the Arts for the Innovation Rail Trail Project near the Alvarado Transit Station.

“As the country and the arts sector begin to work towards a post-pandemic world, the National Endowment for the Arts is proud to announce this Our Town funding. These awards will support cross-sector partnerships such as the one lead by the City of Albuquerque that demonstrate the power of the arts to help communities create a better future for themselves,” said NEA Acting Chairman Ann Eilers in a news release.

The grant will be used to commission local artists to create public art and to develop a public art plan for the area. This is one of just 63 grants nationwide.

“Albuquerque is at a critical juncture of redevelopment, and we’re pursuing projects that boost our economy and enrich the sense of culture that makes our city so special,” said Mayor Tim Keller in the same news release. “I’m grateful that we will be able to offer another place that folks can interact with cutting-edge public art and support local businesses, all while building community.”