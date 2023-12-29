ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque received a score of 100 on a report card issued by the National Human Rights Campaign for LGBTQ+ inclusivity for the second year in a row.

Cities are evaluated based on how inclusive cities’ laws, policies, and services are of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and other identifying LGBTQ+ people. “Seeing the upward trend of our scores over the years, has been an amazing achievement for our City,” said Michelle Melendez, director of Office of Equity & Inclusion (OEI). “The work does not stop here, we must continue to take steps to strengthen our policies and protect Albuquerque’s LGBTQ+ community.”

Albuquerque received a 30 out of 30 under the non-discrimination law category with four flex points; under the municipality as an employer category a 22 out of 28 with one flex point; under municipal services a 12 out of 12 with two additional flex points; under law enforcement a 22 out of 22; and leadership on LGBTQ+ Equality received a 5 out 8 with two additional flex points.

“We are doing more than ever to ensure that our valued LGBTQ+ community enjoys ample access, opportunity, and protection from discrimination,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “Our work illustrates our value that city government should work for everyone.”

The city’s annual report card continues to increase, with the biggest jump being between 2021 and 2022, increasing 14 points. View the 2023 MEI score card.