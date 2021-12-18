City of Albuquerque providing warm meals to students over winter break

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is making sure children in Albuquerque are provided with hot meals during the holiday break. The Department of Family and Community Services is offering free lunch for kids ages 1 to 18 at community centers in the city.

They’re encouraging families who aren’t registered in a community center program to call ahead to make sure there are enough meals available. “A lot of kids get their main meals from the school system and so even though the holiday times are so fun and exciting for most of us, it can be a stressful time for families that face food insecurity, so we just want to make sure we help out a little bit where we can,” FCS Community Services Manager Cristin Chavez-Smith said.

Visit the city’s website for a list of meal sites and times.