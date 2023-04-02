ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, the City of Albuquerque and state Senator Michael Padilla released more information about an upcoming property swap between the city and state. They said the swap offers solutions to different issues including expanding the city’s Rail Trail.

“This piece of property is really key in that it can become a redevelopment area to provide some amenities and support for the Rail Trail itself as it gets developed. It was an area where we had some constraints between the track and the land available for the corridor. As a result of having this parcel of land, now we’re able to fully develop the trail through there,” said City of Albuquerque Chief Admin Officer Lawrence Rael.

The city is swapping some of its land for two state-owned properties. The first location is at 3401 Pan American in northwest Albuquerque and the second is 401 Commercial Downtown.

The city said through the swap, at 401 Commercial, they will be able to add to their Rail Trail project. The seven-mile path will connect downtown to the Sawmill District, Old Town, and the Bosque. They’re calling the new site a ‘main anchor point’ for the trail. However, officials have not said what exactly they plan to do with that plot of land.

Meanwhile, the state will receive city-owned land on 1250 Menaul Northeast just off I-25, the same site where a Safe Outdoor Space was originally approved. Now, the state plans to use its new location as a public safety facility.

“You are going to see that New Mexico has a great public safety and crime-fighting entity on this property. This is the greatest traveled area in New Mexico. I think we’re making a huge statement from that standpoint,” said Sen. Padilla.

According to Sen. Padilla, the properties in total value of about $10 million. Once purchased, the city will use the 3401 Pan American location for the Solid Waste Department to house their clean city programs which help remove graffiti, litter, and weeds in the metro.

The city and state’s goal is to have the real estate transfer finalized sometime this year.

During this year’s legislative session, Sen. Padilla introduced a joint resolution that passed both the house and senate, making the swap possible.