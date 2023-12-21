ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque has already given the green light, for homeowners across the city to build casitas. Now, the city is taking it one step further, hoping to inspire people to build. The goal is to grow the number of affordable homes in Albuquerque.

“This is just a step in the right direction for Albuquerque,” said Tim Walsh with the city’s Planning and Zoning Department. “This is an issue throughout the country, but by allowing people to build casitas, as this is an easier way for us to increase density and add to the available housing stock for not only the housing that we need but also planning for the housing that we will need in the future.”

Earlier this year, the city passed zoning changes that allow property owners to build casitas in residential areas where previously they were not allowed. Now, with the help of a local architect, the city has provided pre-approved plans for free, meaning all builders will need is a permit to get started.

That’s a savings of the five to six weeks it usually takes for a plan to be approved by the city, as well as the expense of hiring an architect to draw up new plans. “They will move through our process much faster, both plan review and permitting,” said Walsh.

The designs were donated by Albuquerque designer Ron Montoya. Local tiny home builders LivLab Studios also consulted.

“It wasn’t like the standard small apartment that that isn’t intelligently laid out or anything, we tried to come up with something a little bit nicer in the square footage of the city required,” said Ron Montoya.

“I’m really excited, maybe more excited to have the city provide this so that people can be building their own can get, like just to take away some of the red tape for people to be able to build more of their own housing that can fit their own needs,” said Steve Miller with LivLab Studios.

The designs range from 400 sq. ft. to 750sq. ft.; each including a kitchen, living room space, one bedroom, and one bath along with samples of where furniture could go in the building. The city has a goal of seeing 1,000 casitas built by 2025 and hopefully helping ease the housing crisis soon.

“This is a way where we could pretty drastically increase the density of the city without changing the character of the neighborhoods. A casita doesn’t change the character so much and like, it’s almost invisible,” said Miller.

If you would like to check out the free casita plans, we have a link here.