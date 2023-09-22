ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs recognized Falls Prevention Awareness Week this week. The department teamed up with the New Mexico Adult Falls Prevention Coalition (NMAFPC) to offer a free fall risk screening event on Friday at the North Domingo Baca Multigenerational Center.

The event included strength and balance tests, home safety education, a shoe fit clinic, and education on how older adults can decrease the chances of a fall. Senior Affairs Sports and Fitness staff also offered fitness equipment demonstrations.

“You want to try and get more physical activity to keep your body strong and improve your balance,” said Janet Popp, chair of NMAFPC. “Everyone can improve their balance. Home safety is really important so that your home is working for you and you’re not having to work for your home to get around trip hazards.”

Falls are one of the greatest causes of injury among people over age 65, according to the Department of Senior Affairs.