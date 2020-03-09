City of Albuquerque proposing to increase fees at city-owned golf courses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is looking to bump up the prices at its golf courses by proposing a $2 increase.

The city says they just can’t keep up with the cost it takes to operate all their golf courses. “We’ve seen over the last few years is our operational costs have gone up a little bit. The proposed $2 increase will help us meet those increased costs,” said Philip Clelland from Parks and Rec.

Those operational costs include course maintenance and water.

Right now, it will cost you $32.50 to play an 18-hole on the weekend and $26 during the weekday. The fees for 9-hole courses are less. The $2 bump would apply to all of them, any day of the week.

KRQE News 13 asked the city if there are concerns that Topgolf’s opening this summer could siphon off business from the municipal courses. “We actually see Topgolf as an opportunity for the city to help attract a lot of people that will be introduced to the game. We really want to tap into that energy to bring more people to our courses,” said Clelland.

The last time the city raised the prices was last spring when they bumped it up by $1. There will be a public hearing for people to come sound off on the proposed fee increase on March 20 at the Los Altos Golf Course.

City council still has to approve the fee hike. There’s no word yet on when that could happen.

