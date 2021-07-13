City of Albuquerque proposing improvements to popular open space

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is asking the public to weigh in on proposed improvements to a popular outdoor space. The City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation is launching a feasibility study on upgrades to the Elena Gallegos Open Space in the Foothills.
Story continues below
- Space: Spaceport America sees uptick in tourism interest after Virgin Galactic launch
- Community: Why a New Mexico veterinarian is now writing children’s books
- Sports: Some Lobo basketball season ticket holders asked to pay an additional fee
- Crime: Whereabouts of 4th of July murder suspect unknown
- Off Beat: Naked woman arrested after throwing items at APD
They are looking at improving roads, parking, and trails, and possibly building an education center. The public can join the discussion during a meeting on Wednesday, July 21 in person at the Bear Canyon Senior Center, or by Zoom. The event details and Zoom link can be found on Facebook.