City of Albuquerque proposing improvements to popular open space

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is asking the public to weigh in on proposed improvements to a popular outdoor space. The City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation is launching a feasibility study on upgrades to the Elena Gallegos Open Space in the Foothills.

They are looking at improving roads, parking, and trails, and possibly building an education center. The public can join the discussion during a meeting on Wednesday, July 21 in person at the Bear Canyon Senior Center, or by Zoom. The event details and Zoom link can be found on Facebook.

