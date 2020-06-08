City of Albuquerque proposing APD to move away from using military weapons

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Military weapons do not belong in our police department. That’s what two Albuquerque City councilors are saying after they announced new legislation Monday, looking to prohibit the Albuquerque Police Department from getting any military weapons from the feds.

This program started in the late ’90s and was designed to allow police departments across the nation to get military equipment from the Department of Defense. Now, the city says they don’t need it anymore.

City councilors Pat Davis and Lan Sena announced new legislation Monday that would prevent APD from requesting any more military-style equipment. Councilor Davis says while APD hasn’t gotten any additional weapons since President Obama halted the program in 2015. However, the Trump administration has re-opened it and he wants to make sure APD isn’t on the waiting list.

Military equipment includes things ranging from rifles all the way to armored tanks. New Mexico police departments received some of that equipment back in 2014.

The proposal is coming in the wake of nationwide protests against police brutality on minority groups. “Every time we see military weapons on the streets of an American city, it puts somebody in our community in fear. We have to move past that, and this is an important first step,” says Councilor Davis.

APD currently has 10 of these military weapons, but if this legislation passes, some of the equipment might be removed from the department. While Albuquerque typically tops the list for being one of the most violent cities, Councilor Davis says he still wants to ensure each officer is fully equipped to go into dangerous situations, safely.

Davis also says this is the first step towards rebuilding trust within the community and transitioning into community policing. Mayor Tim Keller and Chief Mike Geier are also on board with the proposal.