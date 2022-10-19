ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city’s looking to upgrade a popular park in a growing part of town and it involves shipping containers.

The park is near Tower and Unser on the Southwest Mesa and city officials say they’re hoping it will bring more people to the park.

“The southwest quadrant is one of the growing areas of our city and you know this part of our city needs these great municipal civic facilities,” says Parks and Recreation Director, Dave Simon.

Parks and Recreation is working to spruce things up at Tower Pond Park with some new features. A new proposal looks to add a concession, restrooms, and meeting rooms to the west side of the park, all in shipping containers. There would also be a covered patio with picnic tables and new shade structures.

There are currently four little league fields, a skate park, and two open areas at the park off tower and 86th.

“It is really nice that it’ll get renovated, it’ll give it that different look to the place and definitely more people will start coming I believe,” says a mother who did not want to be named.

Parks and Rec say they’re also looking into putting in splash pads and revamping the baseball fields. “These are as important as schools and libraries and streets. And these investments that we make in community center facilities and parks and recreation facilities, they pay dividends for generations to come,” says Parks and Recreation Director, Dave Simon.

The project will go in front of the city’s Environmental Planning Commission Thursday. If they approve it, it’ll go to City Council.

No word yet on what all this could cost, but it will be at least a few million dollars. Tower Pond Park was built in 2005.