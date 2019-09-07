City of Albuquerque proposes multi-million dollar projects to enhance sports tourism

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is hoping to shell out a whole lot of money to build on sports-related tourism. On Saturday, Mayor Tim Keller announced a new plan that would include about $28 million in improvement projects.

Mayor Keller says the senior games this year was such a huge success, it was the starting point of all of these projects. He says that event made it clear the city has a lot of work to do if it wants to continue to host big sporting events.

The biggest chunk of the money, coming from the Lodger’s Tax, would go towards fixing up Los Altos Park near I-40 and Eubank. About $10.5M would go towards adding another softball field, making upgrades to the skate park, and adding a new Olympic BMX track.

Another project on the list, $1M for safety upgrades at Isotopes Park.

“We know we had some injuries there, and now it’s actually a league requirement to extend the netting along the base paths,” says Mayor Keller.

Keller says adding more netting down the lines, all the way to the foul poles will protect the fans from any potential injuries. Additionally, changes are expected to be made to make it easier to transition the field from baseball to soccer, or any other events that may be held at the park.

Here is a list of all the proposed projects the city wants to do:

$2.5 million to replace the City’s 16-year-old indoor track. A new track maintains Albuquerque’s prominent role as a national destination for indoor track competitions and reputation as a center of training for elite athletes. The track is a partnership with the University of New Mexico Track & Field Program.

$3 million to build a multi-use soccer facility to host New Mexico Activities Association championships as well as tournaments which draw thousands of athletes and their families to competitions. The project would also be able to house practices for Albuquerque’s popular professional soccer team, New Mexico United.

$10.5 million to rebuild the 50-year-old Los Altos Park, which is still the busiest park facility in the City. The upgrades will increase capacity to host regional softball tournaments, such as the 14 tournaments that came to Albuquerque in 2019 alone, that attract thousands of visitors. Funding would also enhance Albuquerque’s role as a leader in the new Olympic sport of BMX, adding a pump track, which along with our existing dirt track will continue attracting national events.

$2 million to connect Downtown, EDO (east downtown) and the Innovation District with a multi-use trail, tying together the Convention Center, current hotels, and future development for residents, students, and visitors with a safe, fun way to access downtown, civic plaza and the Convention Center.

$3 million to upgrade 25-year old Convention Center infrastructure and add outdoor message boards that better serve the public, large meetings, and special events, and evaluate the potential of Kiva Auditorium to host a larger range of events.

$1 million to upgrade Isotopes Park, a center of sports activity for both soccer and baseball. Nets will protect young children and families during games and field improvements to provide for an easier transition from baseball to other uses, including other sports like soccer as well as concerts.

$2.5 million to support the long-term success and sustainability of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta by preserving open space landing sites for balloons. As the city grows, suitable landing space is shrinking.