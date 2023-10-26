ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is getting their de-icing gear ready for the upcoming winter. Officials spoke about preparations and training underway.

“Our crews can mobilize up to 75 people to fill and drive 40 dump trucks. We have a brand new dump trunk, I think this is a model 23 dump truck. 22, 23 we just got it in. It’s got a brand new plow on it. They are ready to go and we’ve got 40 other trucks just like this,” CABQ Chief Operations Officers Kevin Sourisseau said. The city reminded people they do not de-ice residential roads after a snowstorm.