City of Albuquerque prepares for Mayor Keller’s State of the City address

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Preparations are underway for the mayor’s State of the City address.

On Saturday at the Albuquerque Convention Center, Mayor Keller is set to discuss sustainability, investment in youth, and the city’s new crime efforts. Before the address, there will be music, art, and food for the community to enjoy.

The City of Albuquerque is also partnering with nonprofits to support homelessness in our community. Attendees are asked to bring canned goods and gently used clothing to be distributed to those in need.

The celebration kicks off at 11 a.m. and the address starts at 1 p.m. The following Albuquerque locations will be showing a live stream of the State of the City address: