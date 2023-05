ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque plans to honor Bennie Hargrove, the Washington Middle School student who died standing up to a bully. Hargrove was shot and killed in August 2021 when trying to confront Juan Saucedo Jr.

The city plans to honor Hargrove by renaming Washington Middle School Park to Bennie J Hargrove Park. A ceremony for the renaming is set for Thursday at 12:30.