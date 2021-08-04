City of Albuquerque plans for new trauma center, hopes to lower violent crime

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city hopes a new trauma recovery center will help lower violent crime in Albuquerque. The city’s violence intervention program reaches out to people affected by violent crime to keep them from retaliating and escalating violence.

Story continues below:

Part of that program is physically meeting with people and the city says a neutral location to meet with them could make the process easier. “There’s often a need for a third place where they can meet that is safe, also where all the experts can meet them,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

The city says it is looking at both the Gibson Medical Center and the City of Albuquerque Support Annex near Coronado Park as locations for the new trauma center. The city is working to get federal funding for the project.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES