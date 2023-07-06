ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Changes are coming to a city-owned lot attached to Montgomery park in Northeast Albuquerque. While some neighbors and park goers say the mostly empty parking lot near San Mateo and Ponderosa is known to attract crime and homeless encampments, the city plans to turn the blighted area into a dog park has many feeling optimistic.

“That kind of success in any location is the more that you can offer, the more variety of things that you can offer in parks including dog parks that spells success for your area. If we have unused areas in the parks, that is not what we want. We want all spaces to be used and if we can find anything that is a premium especially in a location in a park like this in this part of town,” said Albuquerque Parks and Rec Deputy Director, David Flores.

A few dog walkers Thursday morning who support the idea say it would be a much better look for the park which they say has attracted homeless encampments for years. We’ve seen homeless people sleeping here occasionally” said Valerie Ford. “Yeah, especially down on the west end of the park over by the pool we have seen people sleeping over there,” added Park Goer, Vivian Hayward.

A list of complaints on the city’s 311 website shows the problem many say they are concerned about. Over the last year… there’ve been numerous reports of encampments and other problems. “When I do see it, it is a lot of drug usage or they are buying stuff or they are trading and then they go on their way,” said one park goer.

While the city wouldn’t directly address the idea of the dog park being built to address problems with homelessness, Fores says the new addition should help deter crime. “That mindset of crime prevention and good design principles, all of those good things put together are done at all levels internally within the city and when we do projects in the design process those are principles that we have to be thinking about at every stage,” said Flores.

The city said it’s still in the planning phase of the half-million-dollar dog park, but they hope to have it open by the end of the year. The Parks and Rec department is also looking at adding more dog parks across the city, including Wells and Phil Chacon parks.