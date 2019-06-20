City of Albuquerque planning security upgrades at public pools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You will soon see cameras and other security features added to Albuquerque city pools. The main goal: to keep vandals and trespassers out and in the process keep families safe.

“They are a target at night because if someone really wanted to they could bust down a door or jump over a fence. As you can see, we’re already invested in high fencing that is really hard to climb over,” says Aquatics Division Manager Josh Herbert.

Herbert says they haven’t had any problems with trespassers recently, but they want to be proactive. “We don’t want someone breaking in and vandalizing things, and have to open up the next morning and clean up, and have any hazards that might hurt the public,” Herbert says.

Herbert says a complete security upgrade is in the works for all 12 of the city’s pools. Right now, they are in the process of picking a security company to make it happen. “I’m going to be [installing] cameras up on the roof so we get a total 360 view,” Herbert says.

Herbert says along with cameras there are plans to install motion sensors and alarms. “We get people breaking in through some of the windows and doors, so we want to make sure that we put sensors on those so that APD is notified right away,” Herbert says.

Parents say city pools are vital in the community. “I access this pool myself. As a child, this is where I would come swimming, so it’s important for me to now be able to bring my grandchildren and have it maintained,” says Thelma Aragon.

Having this extra layer of security gives them less reason to worry. “We know the issue with syringes around the city, and we sure as heck don’t want our pool where you’re walking around barefoot,” Herbert says.

Along with the new technology, Herbert says they’ll also make WiFi available at city pools. They plan to install the new features in the offseason and have them up and running by next summer.