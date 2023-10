ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque has picked a plan to redevelop the old Blue Spruce Lounge site. Last week, the Albuquerque Development Commission voted to begin discussions with a new developer who wants to build a 70-unit apartment complex behind the Talin Market near Central and Louisiana.

The lot has sat vacant since 2004 when the city tore down the Blue Spruce. At the time, it was a hotbed for drugs and violence including a rape and a suspicious death.