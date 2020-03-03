City of Albuquerque pays nearly $700,000 in lawsuit settlements

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From a breastfeeding cop to a bus driver closing the door on an infant’s head, the City of Albuquerque has just paid off another crop of lawsuits. The city has spent more than half a million dollars in three months to, a family with a newborn, a former cop and even a repeat drunk driver.

From $8,000 for bus doors closing on the head of an-eight-week-old baby in a mother’s arms. To $25,000 for a pedestrian tripping over bolts sticking up from a downtown sidewalk. Two strange incidents that the City of Albuquerque has to pay for and that’s not all. “Things sort of grew to a point where she felt she had no place in the department and had to leave,” said Tom Grover.

Civil rights attorney Tom Grover represents now-former Albuquerque Police Department officer Jennifer Lund. She filed a lawsuit against APD after having a child claiming the department wasn’t accomodating her breast pumping needs. The city paid her $95,000. “She was grateful that the city recognized really in everybody’s best interest to avoid going to trial,” Grover says.

In the last three months of 2019 the city paid out nearly $700,000 to settle 13 lawsuits. A guy who was in the news for all the wrong reasons a few years ago also cashed in. Tommy Burks got more than $13,000 from the city. He filed a lawsuit claiming he was hit by a patrol car when officers caught him using a front-end loader to uproot an atm machine from a bank drive-thru.

The city says they have a claims review board that decides which cases to settle, they consider the strength of the case and the risk and cost of taking a case to trial. Of the 13 settlements three were for sidewalk problems.