City of Albuquerque partners with Cultivating Coders to launch digital skill workshops

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The City of Albuquerque is taking part in a partnership to help bridge the digital divide in the city. On Friday, Mayor Tim Keller, Economic Development Director Synthia R. Jaramillo, and CEO of Cultivating Coders, Charles Ashley III announced the city will be funding a free, digital skill training series at Albuquerque community centers over the next few months.

Established in 2015, Cultivating Coders is a project-based computer science program that provides digital skill training to underserved communities. In the past four years, over 200 students have taken part in the program.

In September, October, and the beginning of 2020 Cultivating Coders will open its program to a larger portion of the public for the first time and will include high school-aged students and older. There are no requirements to enter the program.

Students will be able to gain digital skills in a variety of formats and platforms which will allow them to effectively communicate and interact with family, peers, and employers.

The first workshops will take place on September 7, 14, 21, and 28 at Vivionz-Sankofa in the International District. Later workshops will be held in October at Los Duranes Community Center. Workshops in February will take place in the Cesar Chavez Community Center.