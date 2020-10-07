City of Albuquerque partners with agencies to make flu vaccine available

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and the City of Albuquerque Environmental Health Department’s Dr. Mark DiMenna highlighted the partnership between several agencies to make voluntary flu vaccinations easily accessible to city residents during a news conference on Tuesday. Officials are stressing the importance of getting vaccinated for the flu in order to reduce respiratory illness and to preserve health care resources amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city has launched an interactive tool to help residents find a flu shot clinic near them and COVID-safe practices are in place at each clinic. UNM will host a free, drive-thru flu shot clinic on Saturday, October 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 7801 Academy NE.

The clinic is available free for individuals ages six months and older. No insurance card is required.

Those attending the clinic are encouraged to wear sleeveless or short-sleeve shirts for the drive-thru shots. There is a pre-registration form available on the City of Albuquerque website and masks are required at the event.

The city’s Department of Senior Affairs, UNM’s Geriatric Education & Health Matintenance team and Albertsons Market is also teaming up to help get seniors vaccinated for the flu. The GEHM clinics are offering wellness checks with a limited number of free doses of the flu vaccine on Wednesday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Manzano Multigenerational Center.

Later in October and into November, Albertsons Market Pharmacy will be providing additional services for seniors with insurance. Dates and information will be available later this week at cabq.gov/flu.

Related Coverage: