City of Albuquerque opens registration for tennis, pickleball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Summer may be over but there is still time to pick up a new sport and refine your skills. The City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Division just opened registration for fall tennis pickleball lessons which consist of six lessons over a six-week period.

Tara Rivera from the Parks and Rec division said pickleball lessons will be Saturday mornings at Manzano Mesa while tennis lessons will be Saturday mornings at Jerry Cline Park and Sierra Vista on the westside. Pickleball lessons are for both youth and adults. For more information, visit the city’s website.

