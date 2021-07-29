City of Albuquerque opens registration for fall youth programs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Registration is open for the city’s fall youth programs. They included swim lessons and other recreational activities along with programs at the city library.

They are first-come, first-served, not a lottery like summer programs. COVID-19 safety precautions will continue to be in place regardless of vaccination status. “As we have been continuing all summer long masks are required for anyone participating in youth programs or working with youth programs,” said Cristin Chavez-Smith, division manager of Family and Community Services with the city.

The programs begin on Aug. 11. Before and after school care is also available at 26 Albuquerque Public Schools. Also announced today, the city’s community centers will be opening back up to the public beginning Aug. 9. Parents can visit the city’s website to register for activities.