City of Albuquerque opens affordable pet care clinic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city cut the ribbon on a facility designed to make sure Albuqueruqe pets can get basic care, no matter what their owners can afford. The Preventative Pet Care Clinic is now open at the Copper Pointe Business Complex near I-40 and Eubank. It will offer services including vaccinations and microchipping.

The clinic will also handle spaying and neutering which officials hope will curb the overpopulation of homeless pets in Albuquerque. At first, the clinic will accept vouchers the city awards to low- and moderate-income families. The goal is to move toward a sliding fee scale base on income.

“We love our pets here in Albuquerque, we love our pets in New Mexico, a limitation of resources should not limit your ability to take care of your pet,” said Dr. Nicole Vigil, chief veterinarian.

A $300,000 grant from the charitable Dennis Friends Foundation helped fund the project. For more information, visit cabq.gov/pets.

  • The city’s new Preventative Pet Care Clinic is now open at the Copper Pointe Business Complex near I-40 and Eubank. | Image courtesy the City of Albuquerque
  • City cut the ribbon on the new Preventative Pet Care Clinic in Albuquerque, New Mexico on September 16, 2021. | Image courtesy the City of Albuquerque

