ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With more winter weather headed our way, the City of Albuquerque is trying to protect a vulnerable population. They will open up a warming center Monday.

The Mesa Verde Community Center will open as a warming center Monday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Volunteers and city staff with de-escalation and Narcan training will be on hand. Hot soup and other snacks will also be provided to guests.

When the warming center closes, people will be offered transportation to the Westside Emergency Housing Center or the Gibson Health Hub to stay overnight.

On Monday, city officials will determine if there is a need to keep the warming center open Tuesday as well.