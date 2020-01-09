City of Albuquerque offers variety of programs available for youth

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Studies show that children that get into trouble do so when they are out of school and have free time to waste. The City of Albuquerque is now stepping in.

Child and Family Development Division Manager Shana Ruck or the Department of Family and Community Services discusses children’s programs that are available to residents.

While some of the programs help children increase their social skills and physical fitness, others are designed to help youth with their educational needs.

“There are 26 playground recreation programs and those are geared toward school-aged children before and after school so for ages five to twelve, three therapeutic recreation programs and twenty-five child development centers for Albuquerque’s youngest citizens ages birth through five, ” said Shana.

She also explains the necessity of having quality programming that is accessible to residents. All programming through the City of Albuquerque is available at low to no cost to residents.

In partnership with UNM and CNM, the city will be hosting a job fair on February 1, 2020, at the Albuquerque Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free resume writing services

“Our community centers hire hundreds of youth and young adults alone just to operate a lot of these opportunities in the summer,” said Shana.

For information on all of the programs available, visit the City of Albuquerque’s Family & Community Services website.