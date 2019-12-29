Closings & Delays
City of Albuquerque offers tree recycling service

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As holiday decorations get taken down, New Mexicans can help keep their Christmas tree out of the landfill by using the city’s so=called “tree-cycling” service.

Starting December 30 through January 12, you can drop off up to five trees at the Montessa Park and Eagle Rock convenience centers, and at Ladera Golf Course from 8 to 5.

The service is free, crews only require you remove tree stands, decorations and lights, so the stumps can easily be turned into mulch.

For more details, you can head to their website.

