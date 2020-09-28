City of Albuquerque offers rental, utility assistance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Are you having trouble paying your rent or are you facing eviction? The City of Albuquerque has programs in place to help and it’s important that renters know their rights.

Director of Consumer Financial Protection Initiative Karen Meyers explains more about the program. The emergency rental and utility assistance program is designed to help individuals and families who are in need of help paying their rent or who are in jeopardy of having their utilities shut off due to nonpayment.

There are steps an individual must take if you are in need of rental or utility assistance:

  • It is important that the tenant act. Doing nothing will result in you being evicted and losing your home.
  • Reach out to our landlord as some may be willing to work with their tenants.
  • Look for rental assistance help as soon as possible.

For more information on tenant rights and how to protect yourself if you are unable to pay rent, visit CABQ.gov. New Mexico Legal Aid also offers free legal help by phone for housing, benefits, domestic disputes, and debt collections at 505-633-6694.

