City of Albuquerque offers New Year’s Eve activities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque has several family-friendly ways to ring in the new year. On Friday, the BioPark will be offering free admission all day long.

You can also get in free at the Balloon Museum which will also have a scavenger hunt. The Albuquerque Museum and the Albuquerque Public Library which will have crafts, story times and more.

For more information on holiday events throughout the city, visit the city of Albuquerque’s website.