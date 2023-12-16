ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is expanding resources for the unhoused population as temperatures drop.

The Gibson Gateway Center has added 35 more beds. For the west side of town, the emergency shelter is open 24/7.

“Everyone deserves a warm, safe place to rest, and we are offering a bed to anyone who needs it,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

If a ride is what’s needed, ACS is also offering emergency after-hours transportation.

“ACS is stepping up to fill an important gap, making sure that we can drive folks to shelter when the nights are bitterly cold,” the mayor stated. Emergency transportation can be reached by calling 505-549-0044.