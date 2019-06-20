City of Albuquerque offers free or low-cost swimming lessons for kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson took place in Albuquerque and other cities across the country Thursday. The event was created 10 years ago to prevent kids from drowning.

Local pools sent out swimming instructors to give kids some tips. The city hopes every parent will take the time to make sure their kids can swim.

“Providing adequate supervision and also getting your children into swimming lessons at a young age could save their life,” Josh Herbert, Aquatics Division Manager, said. Experts say drowning in the second leading cause of unintended deaths for kids under 15.

The city offers very low-cost swim lessons at city pools. They also recently started a free swimming program at East San Jose Pool for kids from Title 1 schools.

They had 100 participants this month and expect 150 next month. For more information, click here.