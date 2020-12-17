City of Albuquerque offers free luminaria sand at local park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department is offering residents free sand for luminarias. The Park Management Division has provided sand at Kit Carson Park in southwest Albuquerque.
The park is located at 1744 Kit Carson SW near Tingley Beach. Residents are encouraged to take what they need as they prepare to celebrate the holiday season.
