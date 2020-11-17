City of Albuquerque offers free firewood to seniors

Free firewood offered by the City of Albuquerque’s Department of Senior Affairs. Nov. 17, 2020. (KRQE/Kenneth McGlothin)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has announced that free firewood will be available to seniors in need to keep their homes warm this winter. The Department of Senior Affairs and Parks and Recreation has partnered to offer firewood to seniors 60 and older in Bernalillo County.

The firewood will be delivered by a team from the Department of Senior Affairs to the homes of eligible seniors while supplies last. The firewood is salt, cedar, cottonwood, Siberian elm, and Russian olive from the Rio Grande Valley State Park Bosque that was removed as part of the city’s routine maintenance of the Bosque. To sign up for the firewood while supplies last, call 505-764-6400.

