City of Albuquerque offers early childhood education programming to youth from birth to age 5

You can never have a greater impression on a person than when they are in their early childhood years. The Early Childhood Education programs offered by the City of Albuquerque are there to help families by providing the necessary tools and direction needed to build a strong foundation in children’s lives.

Child and Family Development Division Manager Shana Runck discusses the early childhood education programs available through the Department of Family and Community Services and how they are beneficial.

The City of Albuquerque offers year-round Early Childhood Education programming that is a collaborative effort of federal, state and city funding to provide quality care and education for children from birth to age five. The city’s Child Development Centers promote children’s school readiness through the enhancement of their cognitive, emotional, and social development in an age-appropriate and safe learning environment.

The Early Head Start Program is for infants and toddlers under the age of three and provides intensive comprehensive child development as well as family support services to low-income families and to pregnant women and their families.

NM PreK is a state-funded program that offers voluntary PreK developmentally appropriate opportunities for children from ages three to five.

Parents interested in programs can call the Enrollment Office at 767-7500 to speak to a specialist about enrolling their child.